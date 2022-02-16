St. John’s 86, Xavier 73

ST. JOHN’S (14-11)
Soriano 4-6 0-0 8, Wheeler 4-5 1-1 11, Addae-Wusu 1-5 0-0 2, Mathis 5-8 0-1 10, Champagnie 9-19 7-7 27, Alexander 3-8 2-2 8, Coburn 5-8 0-1 13, Nyiwe 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, O.Stanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 10-12 86.
XAVIER (17-8)
Freemantle 5-9 0-0 10, Nunge 8-16 5-9 22, Jones 3-6 1-1 7, Odom 4-5 1-2 9, Scruggs 6-10 3-3 16, Kunkel 3-11 1-1 9, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-16 73.
Halftime_St. John’s 45-42. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 8-20 (Coburn 3-3, Wheeler 2-3, Champagnie 2-7, Smith 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3), Xavier 4-20 (Kunkel 2-7, Scruggs 1-2, Nunge 1-5, Freemantle 0-2, Hunter 0-2, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_St. John’s 31 (Wheeler 8), Xavier 28 (Jones 9). Assists_St. John’s 24 (Addae-Wusu, Champagnie 5), Xavier 19 (Jones, Scruggs 5). Total Fouls_St. John’s 18, Xavier 14. A_10,160 (10,250).
