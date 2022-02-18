On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
St. John’s 91, Butler 57

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 7:13 pm
BUTLER (13-14)

Golden 2-3 2-2 7, Nze 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 3-13 2-4 8, Taylor 6-14 3-4 19, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Tate 2-8 0-2 5, Lukosius 0-4 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 1-7 1, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-58 9-21 57.

ST. JOHN’S (15-11)

Soriano 4-5 0-0 8, Wheeler 6-8 0-0 16, Alexander 5-6 2-2 13, Mathis 3-3 0-0 6, Champagnie 11-22 5-5 31, Addae-Wusu 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Nyiwe 0-0 2-2 2, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, Coburn 1-3 0-0 2, Gavalas 1-2 0-0 2, Rosemond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-57 10-11 91.

Halftime_St. John’s 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Butler 8-24 (Taylor 4-6, Golden 1-1, Groce 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Tate 1-3, Bolden 0-2, Lukosius 0-2, Wilmoth 0-2, Harris 0-5), St. John’s 11-22 (Wheeler 4-5, Champagnie 4-9, Addae-Wusu 2-4, Alexander 1-1, Coburn 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stanley 0-1). Rebounds_Butler 21 (Taylor 6), St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 7). Assists_Butler 13 (Taylor 4), St. John’s 23 (Alexander 10). Total Fouls_Butler 12, St. John’s 21. A_4,527 (5,602).

