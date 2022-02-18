St. Peter’s 70, Fairfield 59

ST. PETER’S (12-10)
Diahame 2-2 0-0 4, H.Drame 1-3 0-0 2, Ndefo 6-9 4-10 16, Banks 3-9 0-0 9, Lee 3-9 4-4 11, F.Drame 4-5 0-0 9, Edert 2-4 3-3 9, Dasher 2-7 0-0 4, Murray 2-6 0-0 4, Rupert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 11-17 70.
FAIRFIELD (12-15)
Cook 2-7 8-13 12, Benning 3-7 4-6 11, Cruz 0-6 0-0 0, Green 4-7 2-2 11, Wojcik 1-6 0-0 3, Crisler 1-5 0-0 2, Maidoh 3-4 1-2 7, Leach 4-7 0-0 10, Long 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 19-54 15-23 59.
Halftime_St. Peter’s 36-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 7-13 (Banks 3-5, Edert 2-3, F.Drame 1-1, Lee 1-2, Dasher 0-1, Murray 0-1), Fairfield 6-27 (Leach 2-4, Green 1-2, Benning 1-3, Long 1-4, Wojcik 1-6, Crisler 0-4, Cruz 0-4). Fouled Out_F.Drame. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 38 (H.Drame, Ndefo, F.Drame 7), Fairfield 26 (Cook 7). Assists_St. Peter’s 11 (Lee 4), Fairfield 9 (Maidoh 3). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 23, Fairfield 18. A_1,611 (9,000).
