St. Peter’s 70, Monmouth (NJ) 65

ST. PETER’S (13-11)
Diahame 1-1 0-0 2, H.Drame 3-4 0-0 6, Ndefo 5-10 4-9 14, Banks 3-10 3-3 10, Lee 4-8 1-4 12, F.Drame 2-3 2-4 6, Edert 4-6 2-2 10, Murray 3-6 1-1 8, Dasher 0-3 0-0 0, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-23 70.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (18-10)
Miller 7-14 0-3 14, Rutty 1-2 1-2 3, McClary 0-4 4-6 4, Papas 7-11 3-3 23, Reynolds 4-9 4-5 15, Chaput 0-4 0-0 0, Foster 2-2 2-4 6, Ruth 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 14-23 65.
Halftime_St. Peter’s 35-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 5-15 (Lee 3-5, Murray 1-2, Banks 1-6, Edert 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 9-19 (Papas 6-9, Reynolds 3-5, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-1, Vaughan 0-2). Rebounds_St. Peter’s 37 (Ndefo 11), Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Rutty 6). Assists_St. Peter’s 12 (Ndefo, Banks, Edert 3), Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Reynolds 4). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 22, Monmouth (NJ) 24. A_2,027 (4,100).
