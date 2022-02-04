St. Peter’s 83, Quinnipiac 74

QUINNIPIAC (11-9)

Marfo 1-5 10-12 12, Rigoni 0-3 0-0 0, Balanc 7-16 0-0 17, Jones 4-7 0-3 10, Chenery 3-12 4-4 11, McGuire 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 4-6 3-3 15, Riggins 2-4 2-2 6, Kortright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 20-26 74.

ST. PETER’S (10-8)

Diahame 0-0 0-0 0, H.Drame 3-4 0-0 6, Ndefo 3-7 8-10 14, Banks 5-9 3-4 16, Lee 3-6 2-2 11, Edert 3-6 1-2 10, Rupert 2-2 1-2 5, F.Drame 5-7 2-2 12, Murray 2-6 3-4 7, Silvera 0-2 0-0 0, Dasher 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 20-26 83.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 10-25 (Williams 4-6, Balanc 3-6, Jones 2-4, Chenery 1-4, McGuire 0-1, Kortright 0-2, Rigoni 0-2), St. Peter’s 9-15 (Banks 3-3, Edert 3-4, Lee 3-4, Dasher 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Murray 0-1, Silvera 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Riggins. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 28 (Marfo 10), St. Peter’s 35 (F.Drame 10). Assists_Quinnipiac 15 (McGuire 5), St. Peter’s 20 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 22, St. Peter’s 19. A_777 (3,200).

