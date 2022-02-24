St. Thomas hosts Denver on home losing streak

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 5-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas looks to end its six-game home skid with a win against Denver.

The Tommies have gone 4-7 in home games. St. Thomas has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 5-11 in Summit play. Denver is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Pioneers won the last matchup 75-74 on Dec. 22. Coban Porter scored 22 points to help lead the Pioneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Porter is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

