St. Thomas (MN) 84, North Dakota 74

ST. THOMAS (MN) (9-19)
Bjorklund 5-8 0-1 10, Cunningham 2-5 2-2 8, Hedstrom 1-7 8-8 10, Lindberg 5-9 2-2 14, Miller 3-6 5-6 12, Allen 4-5 2-2 12, Martinelli 4-6 0-0 8, Nau 2-4 1-1 7, Theisen 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 20-22 84.
NORTH DAKOTA (6-24)
Danielson 2-4 0-1 5, Tsartsidze 8-11 0-0 16, Bruns 2-8 3-3 8, Norman 7-14 2-2 21, Panoam 0-4 0-0 0, Igbanugo 3-6 2-3 10, Grant 1-6 4-4 6, Nero 2-5 0-0 6, Mathews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 11-13 74.
Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 41-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 10-30 (Allen 2-3, Nau 2-3, Cunningham 2-5, Lindberg 2-6, Miller 1-4, Theisen 1-5, Hedstrom 0-4), North Dakota 11-22 (Norman 5-8, Igbanugo 2-2, Nero 2-4, Danielson 1-2, Bruns 1-4, Panoam 0-2). Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 32 (Allen 11), North Dakota 32 (Norman 8). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 13 (Hedstrom 4), North Dakota 11 (Bruns, Grant 3). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 17, North Dakota 22. A_1,173 (3,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.