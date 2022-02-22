Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Thomas visits North Dakota following Miller’s 27-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-19, 2-13 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Riley Miller scored 27 points in St. Thomas’ 79-60 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-9 in home games. North Dakota is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 2-13 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit shooting 35.4% from deep. Parker Bjorklund leads the Tommies shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Fightin’ Hawks won 78-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 22 points, and Miller led the Tommies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Miller is averaging 15.7 points for the Tommies. Ryan Lindberg is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!