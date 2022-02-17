Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Staiti powers No. 21 Georgia women in 74-49 win over Tigers

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 9:39 pm
1 min read
      

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points for the second straight game against Missouri and No. 21 Georgia powered past the Tigers 74-49 on Thursday night.

Staiti also scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 72-62 win over Missouri on Jan. 17 in Columbia. Georgia now has won three straight against the Tigers and five of its last seven.

Georgia’s inside game dominated, holding a 41-29 advantage on the boards while blocking six shots. Staiti, a 6-foot-4 center, converted 11 of 16 shots, and grabbed nine rebounds with three assists. Georgia knocked down half of its 64 shots.

The Bulldogs closed the first quarter on a 7-1 run to take a 16-10 lead and pushed their advantage to 34-23 at intermission. Georgia outscored Missouri in all four quarters.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Que Morrison added 12 points for Georgia (18-7, 7-6) and now has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 Southeastern Conference games. Reigan Richardson added 11 points off the bench.

Hayley Frank, Ladazhia Williams and Jayla Kelly each scored 10 points to lead Missouri (16-10, 5-8). The Tigers have lost four games against ranked opponents since upsetting No. 1 South Carolina in its SEC opener.

Georgia closes out the regular season at Auburn Sunday, followed by games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Missouri plays Mississippi State at home Sunday and closes out the regular season by hosting Kentucky and then at No. 17 Florida.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery