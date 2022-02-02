Stanford 57, California 50

CALIFORNIA (9-13)

Anticevich 3-8 0-0 7, Kuany 2-6 2-2 6, Thiemann 3-3 5-5 11, Celestine 3-9 0-0 7, Shepherd 5-17 4-5 15, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Alajiki 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-51 11-12 50.

STANFORD (13-7)

Delaire 5-10 2-3 12, Ingram 4-10 4-4 12, Jones 4-9 0-0 9, Keefe 3-4 2-2 8, O’Connell 3-9 3-6 9, Angel 1-4 1-2 4, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 1-2 0-0 3, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 12-17 57.

Halftime_Stanford 21-20. 3-Point Goals_California 3-14 (Anticevich 1-1, Celestine 1-3, Shepherd 1-6, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-3), Stanford 3-15 (Angel 1-2, Jones 1-2, Murrell 1-2, Delaire 0-2, O’Connell 0-3, Ingram 0-4). Rebounds_California 28 (Anticevich 7), Stanford 32 (Keefe 11). Assists_California 5 (Shepherd 3), Stanford 5 (O’Connell 3). Total Fouls_California 16, Stanford 15. A_3,072 (7,392).

