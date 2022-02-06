Stanford 87, Washington 69

WASHINGTON (12-9)

Matthews 1-4 0-0 2, Roberts 3-8 1-2 7, Bey 1-8 1-2 3, Brown 13-23 4-7 30, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Bajema 2-7 1-2 6, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Ariyibi 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0, Lundeen 0-0 0-0 0, Neubauer 1-1 0-0 3, Penn 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-69 9-15 69.

STANFORD (14-8)

Delaire 6-10 3-5 18, Ingram 7-13 1-1 17, Jones 4-10 1-2 12, Keefe 7-9 3-4 17, O’Connell 2-8 0-0 6, Angel 4-4 1-2 9, Kisunas 2-5 1-2 5, Silva 1-3 0-0 3, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, N.Begovich 0-1 0-0 0, D.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 10-16 87.

Halftime_Stanford 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-22 (Fuller 3-7, Neubauer 1-1, Penn 1-1, Bajema 1-4, Matthews 0-1, Brown 0-2, Davis 0-2, Bey 0-4), Stanford 11-27 (Delaire 3-5, Jones 3-7, Ingram 2-5, O’Connell 2-5, Silva 1-2, N.Begovich 0-1, Moss 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Rebounds_Washington 26 (Roberts, Brown 7), Stanford 41 (Ingram 10). Assists_Washington 9 (Brown 6), Stanford 21 (O’Connell 6). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Stanford 15. A_2,655 (7,392).

