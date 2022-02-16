Stapleton scores 19 to carry Radford past Campbell 71-67

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Artese Stapleton had 19 points as Radford edged past Campbell 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Rashun Williams had 16 points for the Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South Conference). Bryan Hart added 11 points.

Cedric Henderson Jr. scored a season-high 22 points for the Fighting Camels (14-10, 7-6). Ricky Clemons added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jesus Carralero had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Fighting Camels. Campbell defeated Radford 70-58 on Jan. 15.

