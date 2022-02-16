Stars end Avalanche’s 19-game point streak with 4-1 win

DENVER (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 46 saves and the Dallas Stars ended Colorado’s 19-game point streak by beating the Avalanche 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche hadn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 16, when the Predators beat them 5-2 in Nashville. It was Colorado’s first defeat at home in regulation since losing to Vegas 3-1 on Oct. 26 in the team’s third home game of the season.

“They’re a heck of a team. They’ve got a lot of great players over there. You need a big team effort,” said Pavelski, who also had two assists. “You need to try to keep them to the outside because they have guys that can attack and expose the middle of the ice at times, and at the end you need a great performance out of your goalie.”

Dallas finally stopped the Avalanche’s franchise-record point streak (17-0-2) along with their home point streak at 22 games (20-0-2), also a club mark. Colorado, which had won 12 of 13 overall, leads the NHL with 72 points in 47 games.

Colorado’s lone goal came from Nathan MacKinnon in the second period with the Stars already up 2-0. Pavel Francouz made 16 saves.

“I thought we created plenty (of) scoring chances to win the hockey game. First period, we gave up some odd-man rushes, which we don’t like to do and we shouldn’t do. After that, I thought we limited their scoring chances for the most part,” Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog said. “All in all, it didn’t bounce our way tonight.”

Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars. Robertson and Pavelski have 21 goals apiece.

Two days earlier, the Avalanche won 4-0 at Dallas to extend their record point streak. The Stars nearly returned the favor Tuesday, dropping the Avs to 21-3-2 at home.

“We knew they are fast, especially at home. They are one of the best home teams in the league,” Robertson said. “We just tried to manage that intensity, limit their grade As and avoid duplication in our D-zone. We were able to weather the storm and get the win.”

Robertson gave credit to Oettinger.

“I think it was the best performance I’ve ever seen from him. Spectacular. It’s great to see all his hard work pay off and he really was the key in getting us this win,” the Dallas left wing said.

Pavelski took advantage of a power play with 1:36 left in the first period, assisted by Seguin and Robertson.

Robertson was the next to score 4:26 into the second. MacKinnon didn’t take long to strike back, scoring 46 seconds later.

Pavelski’s second goal came with 7:21 left in the period on another power play, and the insurance goal from Seguin came at 18:37 of the third.

“I thought we played good enough to win. It wasn’t our best by any stretch, but created enough to win,” Landeskog said.

