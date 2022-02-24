Trending:
Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 67

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:02 pm
SAM HOUSTON ST. (17-12)

Ikpe 7-10 0-0 15, Lampley 3-7 2-3 9, May 3-6 1-3 7, Ray 2-7 0-1 4, Flagg 6-13 1-2 13, Karwowski 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 3-7 6-6 12, Powers 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 10-15 67.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (19-8)

Kensmil 8-13 2-7 18, Solomon 3-5 2-3 8, Jossell 4-6 3-4 15, Kachelries 3-9 0-0 9, Willis 0-1 0-1 0, Hall 3-6 0-2 6, Jackson-Posey 4-7 2-3 11, Tezeno 1-4 0-0 2, Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 9-20 69.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 3-20 (Ikpe 1-1, Cook 1-4, Lampley 1-5, Powers 0-2, Ray 0-2, Flagg 0-3, Grant 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 8-19 (Jossell 4-6, Kachelries 3-9, Jackson-Posey 1-3, Willis 0-1). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 33 (Flagg 13), Stephen F. Austin 28 (Solomon, Hall 6). Assists_Sam Houston St. 13 (Flagg 5), Stephen F. Austin 19 (Solomon 6). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 18, Stephen F. Austin 19. A_2,353 (7,203).

