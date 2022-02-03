Stephen F. Austin 78, Utah Valley St. 59

UTAH VALLEY ST. (14-7)

Fuller 2-8 0-0 4, Aimaq 5-11 1-3 12, Darthard 3-11 2-2 9, Harding 5-10 1-1 12, Nield 1-1 2-2 4, Harmon 1-10 3-4 5, Ceaser 2-3 0-0 5, McClanahan 1-3 5-6 8, McCord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 14-18 59.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (14-8)

Kensmil 7-18 5-6 19, Solomon 7-11 0-2 15, Hawkins 3-8 4-4 10, Jossell 3-7 0-0 8, Kachelries 2-3 1-2 6, Jackson-Posey 4-5 3-3 11, Hall 3-3 1-2 7, Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 0-0 2, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Aku 0-1 0-0 0, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-19 78.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 5-14 (Aimaq 1-1, Ceaser 1-2, McClanahan 1-2, Harding 1-3, Darthard 1-4, Harmon 0-2), Stephen F. Austin 4-15 (Jossell 2-6, Kachelries 1-2, Solomon 1-2, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Jackson-Posey 0-1, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson-Posey. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 25 (Aimaq 10), Stephen F. Austin 35 (Solomon 11). Assists_Utah Valley St. 7 (Nield 4), Stephen F. Austin 12 (Hawkins 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 20, Stephen F. Austin 22.

