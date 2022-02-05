Stephen F. Austin 81, Dixie St. 52

DIXIE ST. (11-12)

Leter 4-9 3-6 13, Schofield 1-4 1-3 3, Gooden 4-13 4-6 12, Pope 3-8 1-1 8, Staine 1-9 6-6 8, Edmonds 1-4 0-1 2, Gonsalves 0-2 1-2 1, Nicolds 0-3 1-2 1, Allfrey 1-2 0-0 2, Mulibea 1-4 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Elniel 0-0 0-0 0, Hatch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 17-27 52.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (15-8)

Kensmil 3-4 2-5 8, Solomon 6-7 2-3 14, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Jossell 1-8 6-6 9, Kachelries 6-10 2-2 17, Jackson-Posey 8-13 0-0 17, Hall 4-7 0-0 8, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 2-2 2, Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 2-2 4, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 16-20 81.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 3-23 (Leter 2-3, Pope 1-4, Allfrey 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Mulibea 0-3, Nicolds 0-3, Gooden 0-4, Staine 0-4), Stephen F. Austin 5-20 (Kachelries 3-6, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Jossell 1-8, Hawkins 0-1, Willis 0-1). Fouled Out_Aku. Rebounds_Dixie St. 34 (Leter, Edmonds 6), Stephen F. Austin 36 (Kensmil, Kachelries, Jackson-Posey 6). Assists_Dixie St. 8 (Gooden 3), Stephen F. Austin 14 (Jossell 4). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 19, Stephen F. Austin 22. A_1,859 (7,203).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.