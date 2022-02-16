Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71

CHICAGO ST. (6-20)
Bigirumwami 0-0 0-0 0, Rushin 4-8 3-5 11, Betson 5-17 0-0 12, Corbett 4-10 1-1 9, Johnson 6-14 3-5 17, Green 4-9 3-5 14, Bayi Ba Mandeng 2-2 2-3 6, Chukwukelu 0-0 0-0 0, Rivera 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-19 71.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (17-8)
Kensmil 10-13 6-10 26, Solomon 3-6 6-10 12, Jossell 4-9 0-0 10, Kachelries 3-4 1-2 8, Tezeno 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson-Posey 2-8 4-4 8, Hall 3-4 1-4 7, Willis 3-3 0-0 9, Aku 3-3 0-1 6, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 18-31 88.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 7-31 (Green 3-8, Johnson 2-9, Betson 2-11, Corbett 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 6-14 (Willis 3-3, Jossell 2-7, Kachelries 1-2, Jackson-Posey 0-2). Rebounds_Chicago St. 25 (Johnson 8), Stephen F. Austin 31 (Solomon 10). Assists_Chicago St. 12 (Betson 5), Stephen F. Austin 23 (Kachelries 6). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 24, Stephen F. Austin 18. A_1,524 (7,203).
