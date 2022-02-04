On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Stephens scores 20 to lead VMI over Western Carolina 76-69

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 8:43 pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VMI topped Western Carolina 76-69 on Friday night, overcoming a triple-double by Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson.

Robinson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Trey Bonham had 19 points and six rebounds for VMI (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference). Honor Huff added 17 points and six rebounds.

Tyler Harris added 18 points and Joe Petrakis had 17 points for Western Carolina (9-15, 3-8).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

