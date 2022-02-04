Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stony Brook puts road win streak on the line against NJIT

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8, 5-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-12, 3-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Seawolves play NJIT.

The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT is sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Seawolves are 5-3 in conference play. Stony Brook has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders and Seawolves face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water