Stony Brook visits Maine following Kalnjscek’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 3:22 am
Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 6-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (5-18, 2-10 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Maks Kalnjscek scored 21 points in Maine’s 73-63 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears are 4-6 on their home court. Maine has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seawolves are 6-5 against America East opponents. Stony Brook is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won the last meeting 80-72 on Jan. 8. Tykei Greene scored 16 points to help lead the Seawolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists. Kalnjscek is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Maine.

Anthony Roberts is averaging 14.7 points for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

