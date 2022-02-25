Trending:
Sullivan, Ituka score 15 to lead Marist over Manhattan 74-56

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:59 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Raheim Sullivan and Jao Ituka had 15 points each as Marist beat Manhattan 74-56 on Friday night.

Jordan Jones added 11 points for Marist (14-13, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Ricardo Wright had 10 points.

Ant Nelson had 15 points for the Jaspers (14-12, 7-10). Jose Perez added 14 points. Josh Roberts had three blocks.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Marist 72-66 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

