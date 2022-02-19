Sunday’s Bobsled Start List

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Germany (Francesco Friedrich; Thorsten Margis; Candy Bauer; Alexander Schueller).
2. Germany (Johannes Lochner; Florian Bauer; Christopher Weber; Christian Rasp).
3. Canada (Justin Kripps; Ryan Sommer; Cam Stones; Benjamin Coakwell).
4. Germany (Christoph Hafer; Michael Salzer; Matthias Sommer; Tobias Schneider).
5. Latvia (Oskars Kibermanis; Davis Springis; Matiss Miknis; Edgars Nemme).
6. Britain (Brad Hall; Taylor Lawrence; Nick Gleeson; Greg Cackett).
7. ROC (Rostislav Gaitiukevich; Mikhail Mordasov; Pavel Travkin; Aleksei Laptev).
8. ROC (Maxim Andrianov; Aleksey Zaytsev; Vladislav Zharovtsev; Dmitrii Lopin).
9. Austria (Benjamin Maier; Sascha Stepan; Markus Sammer; Kristian Huber).
10. Romania (Mihai Cristian Tentea; Raul Constantin Dobre; Nicolae Ciprian Daroczi; Cristian Radu).
11. Canada (Christopher Spring; Cody Sorensen; Samuel Giguere; Mike Evelyn).
12. Switzerland (Michael Vogt; Luca Rolli; Cyril Bieri; Sandro Michel).
13. United States (Hunter Church; Joshua Williamson; Kristopher Horn; Charlie Volker).
14. France (Romain Heinrich; Lionel Lefebvre; Dorian Hauterville; Jerome Laporal).
15. United States (Frank Delduca; Carlo Valdes; James Reed; Hakeem Abdul-Saboor).
16. China (Li Chunjian; Ding Song; Ye Jielong; Shi Hao).
17. China (Sun Kaizhi; Wu Qingze; Wu Zhitao; Zhen Heng).
18. South Korea (Won Yunjong; Kim Jinsu; Jung Hyunwoo; Kim Donghyun).
19. Italy (Patrick Baumgartner; Eric Fantazzini; Alex Verginer; Lorenzo Bilotti).
20. Brazil (Edson Luques Bindilatti; Rafael Souza da Silva; Erick Gilson Vianna Jeronimo; Edson Ricardo Martins).
21. Canada (Taylor Austin; Daniel Sunderland; Chris Patrician; Jay Dearborn).
22. Czech Republic (Dominik Dvorak; Jan Sindelar; Jakub Nosek; Dominik Zalesky).
23. Austria (Markus Treichl; Markus Glueck; Sebastian Mitterer; Robert Eckschlager).
24. Switzerland (Simon Friedli; Adrian Fassler; Fabio Badraun; Andreas Haas).
25. Netherlands (Ivo de Bruin; Jelen Franjic; Janko Franjic; Dennis Veenker).
26. South Korea (Suk Youngjin; Kim Hyeonggeun; Kim Taeyang; Shin Ye Chan).
27. Italy (Mattia Variola; Robert Mircea; Alex Pagnini; Jose Delmas Obou).
28. Jamaica (Shanwayne Stephens; Ashley Watson; Rolando Reid; Matthew Wekpe).
