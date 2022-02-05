On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sunday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 9:58 pm
SNOWBOARD

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

GOLD_Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand

SILVER_Julia Marino, United States

BRONZE_Tess Coady, Australia

