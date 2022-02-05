Trending:
Sunday’s Olympic Scores

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, February 6

CURLING

Mixed

Czech Republic 10, United States 8

Britain 6, China 5

Norway 6, Sweden 2

Australia 9, Switzerland 6

Italy 8, China 4

