Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 4:46 pm
< a min read
      
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Colton White from Utica (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Iowa D Darick Louis-Jean for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for charging during a Feb. 5 match at Wheeling. Suspended Kansas City F/D Loren Ulett for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for slashing during a Feb. 5 match vs. Rapid City. Fined Kansas City F/D Garrett Clarke an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions during a Feb. 5 match vs. Rapid City.

