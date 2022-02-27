Trending:
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 27, 2022 10:29 pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Hamidou Diallo $20,000 for making contact with an official during a Feb. 26 game against Boston.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of G Ali Marpet.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Kris Russell on long term injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Traded $50,000 in conditional general allocation money (GAM) to the New York Red Bulls and $50,000 in conditional GAM to New York City FC for G Xavier Valdez. Signed G Xavier Valdez to a multi-year contract.

