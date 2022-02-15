On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Super Bowl has 101.1 million TV viewers, up from 2021

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 11:13 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year’s game had a television audience of 92 million, the lowest since 2006.

The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy