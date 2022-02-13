Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List

Six Titles
New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009)
Five
Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996)
San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990)
Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011)
N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012)
Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016)
L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984)
Washington (1983, 1988, 1992)
Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007)
Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013)
Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020)
L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022)
Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021)
Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).
