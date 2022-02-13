Trending:
Super Bowl Scoring Sums

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 11:13 pm
9 min read
      
Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 13, 2022

At Inglewood, Calif.

L.A. Rams 7 6 3 7—23
Cincinnati 3 7 10 0—20
First Quarter

LAR_Beckham 17 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:22. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:35.

Cin_FG McPherson 29, :28. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:41.

Second Quarter

LAR_Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 12:51.

Cin_Higgins 6 pass from Mixon (McPherson kick), 5:47.

Third Quarter

Cin_Higgins 75 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:48.

Cin_FG McPherson 38, 10:15. Drive: 8 plays, 11 yards, 4:23.

LAR_FG Gay 41, 5:58. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 4:17.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:25.

A_70,048.

Super Bowl LV
Feb. 7, 2021
At Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City 3 3 3 0— 9
Tampa Bay 7 14 10 0—31
First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 49, 5:10.

TB_Gronkowski 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :37.

Second Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 17 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:05.

KC_FG Butker 34, 1:01.

TB_A. Brown 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 52, 11:26.

TB_Fournette 27 run (Succop kick), 7:45.

TB_FG Succop 52, 2:46.

A_24,835.

Super Bowl LIV
Feb. 2, 2020
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 3 7 10 0—20
Kansas City 7 3 0 21—31
First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 38, 7:57.

KC_Mahomes 1 run (Butker kick), :31.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 31, 9:32.

SF_Juszczyk 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:05.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 42, 9:29.

SF_Mostert 1 run (Gould kick), 2:35.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:13.

KC_D.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44.

KC_D.Williams 38 run (Butker kick), 1:12.

A_62,417.

___

Super Bowl LIII
Feb. 3, 2019
At Atlanta
New England 0 3 0 10—13
L.A. Rams 0 0 3 0— 3
Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00.

NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12.

A_70,081.

___

Super Bowl LII
Feb. 4, 2018
At Minneapolis
Philadelphia 9 13 7 12—41
New England 3 9 14 7—33
First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 25, 7:55.

NE_FG Gostkowski 26, 4:17.

Phi_Jeffery 34 pass from Foles (kick failed), 2:34.

Second Quarter

Phi_Blount 21 run (pass failed), 8:48.

NE_FG Gostkowski 45, 7:24.

NE_White 26 run (kick failed), 2:04.

Phi_Foles 1 pass from Burton (Elliott kick), :34.

Third Quarter

NE_Gronkowski 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:15.

Phi_Clement 22 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 7:18.

NE_Hogan 26 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 42, 14:09.

NE_Gronkowski 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 9:22.

Phi_Ertz 11 pass from Foles (pass failed), 2:21.

Phi_FG Elliott 46, 1:05.

A_67,612.

___

Super Bowl LI
Feb. 5, 2017
At Houston
New England 0 3 6 19 6—34
Atlanta 0 21 7 0 0—28
Second Quarter

Atl_Freeman 5 run (Bryant kick), 12:15.

Atl_Hooper 19 pass from M.Ryan (Bryant kick), 8:48.

Atl_Alford 82 interception return (Bryant kick), 2:21.

NE_FG Gostkowski 41, :02.

Third Quarter

Atl_T.Coleman 6 pass from M.Ryan (Bryant kick), 8:31.

NE_White 5 pass from Brady (kick failed), 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 33, 9:44.

NE_Amendola 6 pass from Brady (White run), 5:56.

NE_White 1 run (Amendola pass from Brady), :57.

Overtime

NE_White 2 run, 11:02.

A_70,807.

___

Super Bowl 50
Feb. 7, 2016
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Carolina 0 7 0 3—10
Denver 10 3 3 8—24
First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 34, 10:43.

Den_Jackson fumble recovery in end zone (McManus kick), 6:27.

Second Quarter

Car_Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 11:25.

Den_FG McManus 33, 6:58.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 30, 8:18.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gano 39, 10:21.

Den_Anderson 2 run (Fowler pass from Manning), 3:08.

A_71,088.

___

Super Bowl XLIX
Feb. 1, 2015
At Glendale, Ariz.
New England 0 14 0 14—28
Seattle 0 14 10 0—24
Second Quarter

NE_LaFell 11 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 9:47.

Sea_Lynch 3 run (Hauschka kick), 2:16.

NE_Gronkowski 22 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :31.

Sea_Matthews 11 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), :02.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Hauschka 27, 11:09.

Sea_Baldwin 3 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 4:54.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Amendola 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:55.

NE_Edelman 3 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:02.

A_70,288.

___

Super Bowl XLVIII
Feb. 2, 2014
At East Rutherford, N.J.
Seattle 8 14 14 7—43
Denver 0 0 8 0— 8
First Quarter

Sea_Avril safety, 14:48.

Sea_FG Hauschka 31, 10:21.

Sea_FG Hauschka 33, 2:16.

Second Quarter

Sea_Lynch 1 run (Hauschka kick), 12:00.

Sea_Smith 69 interception return (Hauschka kick), 3:21.

Third Quarter

Sea_Harvin 87 kickoff return (Hauschka kick), 14:48.

Sea_Kearse 23 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 2:58.

Den_D.Thomas 14 pass from Manning (Welker pass from Manning), :00.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Baldwin 10 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 11:45.

A_82,529.

___

Super Bowl XLVII
Feb. 3, 2013

At New Orleans

Baltimore 7 14 7 6—34
San Francisco 3 3 17 8—31
First Quarter

Bal_Boldin 13 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 10:36.

SF_FG Akers 36, 3:58.

Second Quarter

Bal_Pitta 1 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 7:10.

Bal_J.Jones 56 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 1:45.

SF_FG Akers 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_J.Jones 108 kickoff return (Tucker kick), 14:49.

SF_Crabtree 31 pass from Kaepernick (Akers kick), 7:20.

SF_Gore 6 run (Akers kick), 4:59.

SF_FG Akers 34, 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 19, 12:54.

SF_Kaepernick 15 run (pass failed), 9:57.

Bal_FG Tucker 38, 4:19.

SF_Safety, Koch runs out of end zone (Culliver), :04.

A_71,024.

___

Super Bowl XLVI
Feb. 5, 2012

At Indianapolis

N.Y. Giants 9 0 6 6—21
New England 0 10 7 0—17
First Quarter

NYG_Team safety, 8:52.

NYG_Cruz 2 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), 3:24.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 13:48.

NE_Woodhead 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :08.

Third Quarter

NE_Hernandez 12 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:20.

NYG_FG Tynes 38, 6:43.

NYG_FG Tynes 33, :35.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Bradshaw 6 run (run failed), :57.

A_68,658.

___

Super Bowl XLV
Feb. 6, 2011

At Arlington, Texas

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 8—25
Green Bay 14 7 0 10—31
First Quarter

GB_Nelson 29 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:44.

GB_Collins 37 interception return (Crosby kick), 3:20.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Suisham 33, 11:08.

GB_Jennings 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:24.

Pit_Ward 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Suisham kick), :39.

Third Quarter

Pit_Mendenhall 8 run (Suisham kick), 10:19.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jennings 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:57.

Pit_Wallace 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Randle El run), 7:34.

GB_FG Crosby 23, 2:07.

A_103,219.

___

Super Bowl XLIV
Feb. 7, 2010

At Miami

New Orleans 0 6 10 15—31
Indianapolis 10 0 7 0—17
First Quarter

Ind_FG Stover 38, 7:29.

Ind_Garcon 19 pass from Manning (Stover kick), :36.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Hartley 46, 9:34.

NO_FG Hartley 44, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_P.Thomas 16 pass from Brees (Hartley kick), 11:41.

Ind_Addai 4 run (Stover kick), 6:15.

NO_FG Hartley 47, 2:01.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Shockey 2 pass from Brees (Moore pass from Brees), 5:42.

NO_Porter 74 interception return (Hartley kick), 3:12.

A_74,059.

___

Super Bowl XLIII
Feb. 1, 2009

At Tampa, Fla.

Pittsburgh 3 14 3 7—27
Arizona 0 7 0 16—23
First Quarter

Pit_FG Reed 18, 9:45.

Second Quarter

Pit_Russell 1 run (Reed kick), 14:01.

Ari_Patrick 1 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 8:34.

Pit_Harrison 100 interception return (Reed kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Reed 21, 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Fitzgerald 1 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 7:33.

Ari_Safety, Hartwig holding penalty in end zone, 2:58.

Ari_Fitzgerald 64 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 2:37.

Pit_Holmes 6 pass from Roethlisberger (Reed kick), :35.

A_70,774.

___

Super Bowl XLII
Feb. 3, 2008
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 14—17
New England 0 7 0 7—14
First Quarter

NYG_FG Tynes 32, 5:01.

Second Quarter

NE_Maroney 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 14:57.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Tyree 5 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), 11:05.

NE_Moss 6 pass from T.Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:42.

NYG_Burress 13 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), :35.

A_71,101.

___

Super Bowl XLI
Feb. 4, 2007
Indianapolis 6 10 6 7—29
Chicago 14 0 3 0—17
First Quarter

Chi_Hester 92 kickoff return (Gould kick), 14:46.

Ind_Wayne 53 pass from P.Manning (run failed), 6:50.

Chi_Muhammad 4 pass from Grossman (Gould kick), 4:34.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 29, 11:17.

Ind_Rhodes 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 6:09.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 24, 7:26.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 20, 3:16.

Chi_FG Gould 44, 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Hayden 56 interception return (Vinatieri kick), 11:44.

A_74,512.

___

Super Bowl XL
Feb. 5, 2006
Seattle 3 0 7 0—10
Pittsburgh 0 7 7 7—21
First Quarter

Sea_FG Brown 47, :22.

Second Quarter

Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Reed kick), 1:55.

Third Quarter

Pit_Parker 75 run (Reed kick), 14:38.

Sea_Stevens 16 pass from Hasselbeck (Brown kick), 6:45.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Ward 43 pass from Randle El (Reed kick), 8:56.

A_68,206.

___

Super Bowl XXXIX
Feb. 6, 2005
At ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
New England 0 7 7 10—24
Philadelphia 0 7 7 7—21
Second Quarter

Phi_Smith 6 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 9:55.

NE_Givens 4 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 1:10.

Third Quarter

NE_Vrabel 2 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 11:04.

Phi_Westbrook 10 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 3:35.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Dillon 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 13:44.

NE_FG Vinatieri 22, 8:40.

Phi_G.Lewis 30 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 1:48.

A_78,125.

___

Super Bowl XXXVIII
Feb. 1, 2004
At Reliant Stadium, Houston
Carolina 0 10 0 19—29
New England 0 14 0 18—32
Second Quarter

NE_Branch 5 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 3:05.

Car_S.Smith 39 pass from Delhomme (Kasay kick), 1:07.

NE_Givens 5 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), :18.

Car_FG Kasay 50, :00.

Fourth Quarter

NE_A.Smith 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 14:49.

Car_Foster 33 run (pass failed), 12:39.

Car_Muhammad 85 pass from Delhomme (pass failed), 6:53.

NE_Brady 1 pass to Vrabel (Faulk run), 2:51.

Car_Proehl 12 pass from Delhomme (Kasay kick), 1:08.

NE_FG Vinatieri 41, :04.

A_71,525.

___

Super Bowl XXXVII
Jan. 26, 2003
At Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Oakland 3 0 6 12—21
Tampa Bay 3 17 14 14—48
First Quarter

Oak_FG Janikowski 40, 10:40.

TB_FG Gramatica 31, 7:51.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Gramatica 43, 11:16.

TB_Alstott 2 run (Gramatica kick), 6:24.

TB_McCardell 5 pass from B.Johnson (Gramatica kick), :30.

Third Quarter

TB_McCardell 8 pass from B.Johnson (Gramatica kick), 5:30.

TB_D.Smith 44 interception return (Gramatica kick), 4:47.

Oak_Porter 39 pass from Gannon (pass failed), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

Oak_E.Johnson 13 blocked punt return (pass failed), 14:16.

Oak_J.Rice 48 pass from Gannon (pass failed), 6:06.

TB_Brooks 44 interception return (Gramatica kick), 1:18.

TB_D.Smith 50 interception return (Gramatica kick), :02.

___Super Bowl XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002
At The Superdome, New Orleans
St. Louis 3 0 0 14—17
New England 0 14 3 3—20
First Quarter

StL_FG Wilkins 50, 3:10.

Second Quarter

NE_Law 47 interception return (Vinatieri kick), 8:49.

NE_Patten 8 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), :31.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Vinatieri 37, 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

StL_Warner 2 run (Wilkins kick), 9:31.

StL_Proehl 26 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 1:30.

NE_FG Vinatieri 48, 0:00.

___

Super Bowl XXXV
Jan. 28, 2001

At Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Baltimore 7 3 14 10—34
N.Y. Giants 0 0 7 0— 7
First Quarter

Bal_Stokley 38 pass from Dilfer (Stover kick), 6:50.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Stover 47, 1:41.

Third Quarter

Bal_Starks 49 interception return (Stover kick), 3:49.

NY_Dixon 97 kickoff return (Dalusio kick), 3:31.

Bal_Je.Lewis 84 kickoff return (Stover kick), 3:13.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Ja.Lewis 3 run (Stover kick), 8:45.

Bal_FG Stover 34, 5:27.

___

Super Bowl XXXIV
Jan. 30, 2000
At Georgia Dome, Atlanta
St. Louis 3 6 7 7—23
Tennessee 0 0 6 10—16
First Quarter

StL_FG Wilkins 27, 3:00.

Second Quarter

StL_FG Wilkins 29, 4:16.

StL_FG Wilkins 28, :15.

Third Quarter

StL_Holt 9 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 7:20.

Ten_George 1 run (pass failed), :14.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_George 2 run (Del Greco kick), 7:21.

Ten_FG Del Greco 43, 2:12.

StL_Bruce 73 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 1:54.

A_72,625.

___

Super Bowl XXXIII
Jan. 31, 1999
At Pro Player Stadium, Miami
Denver 7 10 0 17—34
Atlanta 3 3 0 13—19
First Quarter

Atl_FG Andersen 32, 9:35.

Den_Griffith 1 run (Elam kick), 3:55.

Second Quarter

Den_FG Elam 26, 9:17.

Den_R.Smith 80 pass from Elway (Elam kick), 4:54.

Atl_FG Andersen 28, 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Griffith 1 run (Elam kick), 14:56.

Den_Elway 3 run (Elam kick), 11:20.

Atl_Dwight 94 kickoff return (Andersen kick), 11:01.

Den_FG Elam 37, 7:08.

Atl_Mathis 3 pass from Chandler (pass failed), 2:04.

A_74,803.

___

Super Bowl XXXII
Jan. 25, 1998
At Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Green Bay 7 7 3 7—24
Denver 7 10 7 7—31
First Quarter

GB_Freeman 22 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), 10:58.

Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), 5:39.

Second Quarter

Den_Elway 1 run (Elam kick), 14:55.

Den_FG Elam 51, 12:21.

GB_Chmura 6 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), :12.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Longwell 27, 11:59.

Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), :34.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Freeman 13 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), 13:32.

Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), 1:45.

A_68,912.

___

Super Bowl XXXI
Jan. 26, 1997
At The Superdome, New Orleans
New England 14 0 7 0—21
Green Bay 10 17 8 0—35
First Quarter

GB_Rison 54 pass from Favre (Jacke kick), 11:28.

GB_FG Jacke 37, 8:42.

NE_Byars 1 pass from Bledsoe (Vinatieri kick), 6:35.

NE_Coates 4 pass from Bledsoe (Vinatieri kick), 2:33.

Second Quarter

GB_Freeman 81 pass from Favre (Jacke kick), 14:04.

GB_FG Jacke 31, 8:15 p.m.

GB_Favre 2 run (Jacke kick), 1:11.

Third Quarter

NE_Martin 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:27.

GB_Howard 99 kickoff return (Chmura pass from Favre), 3:10.

A_72,301.

___

Super Bowl XXX
Jan. 28, 1996
At Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
Dallas 10 3 7 7—27
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 10—17
First Quarter

Dal_FG Boniol 42, 12:05.

Dal_Novacek 3 pass from Aikman (Boniol kick), 5:23.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Boniol 35, 6:03.

Pit_Thigpen 6 pass from O’Donnell (Johnson kick), 0:13.

Third Quarter

Dal_E.Smith 1 run (Boniol kick), 6:42.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Johnson 46, 11:20.

Pit_Morris 1 run (Johnson kick), 6:36.

Dal_Smith 4 run (Boniol kick), 3:43.

A_76,347.

___

Super Bowl XXIX
Jan. 29, 1995
At Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
San Diego 7 3 8 8—26
San Francisco 14 14 14 7—49
First Quarter

SF_Rice 44 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:36.

SF_Watters 51 pass from Young (Brien kick), 10:05.

SD_Means 1 run (Carney kick), 2:44.

Second Quarter

SF_Floyd 5 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:02.

SF_Watters 8 pass from Young (Brien kick), 4:44.

SD_FG Carney 31, 1:44.

Third Quarter

SF_Watters 9 run (Brien kick), 9:35.

SF_Rice 15 pass from Young (Brien kick), 3:18.

SD_Coleman 98 kickoff return (Seay pass from Humphries), 3:01.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Rice 7 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:49.

SD_Martin 30 pass from Humphries (Pupunu pass from Humphries), 2:25.

A_74,107.

___

Super Bowl XXVIII
Jan. 30, 1994
At the Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Dallas 6 0 14 10—30
Buffalo 3 10 0 0—13
First Quarter

Dal_FG Murray 41, 12:41.

Buf_FG Christie 54, 10:19.

Dal_FG Murray 24, 3:55.

Second Quarter

Buf_T.Thomas 4 run (Christie kick), 12:26.

Buf_FG Christie 28, 0:00.

Third Quarter

Dal_J.Washington 46 fumble return (Murray kick), 14:05.

Dal_E.Smith 15 run (Murray kick), 8:42.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_E.Smith 1 run (Murray kick), 9:50.

Dal_FG Murray 20, 2:50.

A_72,817.

___

