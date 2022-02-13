Super Bowl Scoring Sums

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Super Bowl LVI
|Feb. 13, 2022
|L.A. Rams
|7
|6
|3
|7—23
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|10
|0—20
|First Quarter
LAR_Beckham 17 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:22. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:35.
Cin_FG McPherson 29, :28. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:41.
|Second Quarter
LAR_Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 12:51.
Cin_Higgins 6 pass from Mixon (McPherson kick), 5:47.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Higgins 75 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:48.
Cin_FG McPherson 38, 10:15. Drive: 8 plays, 11 yards, 4:23.
LAR_FG Gay 41, 5:58. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 4:17.
|Fourth Quarter
LAR_Kupp 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:25.
A_70,048.
|Super Bowl LV
|Feb. 7, 2021
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|3
|0—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|7
|14
|10
|0—31
|First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 49, 5:10.
TB_Gronkowski 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :37.
|Second Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 17 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:05.
KC_FG Butker 34, 1:01.
TB_A. Brown 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06.
|Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 52, 11:26.
TB_Fournette 27 run (Succop kick), 7:45.
TB_FG Succop 52, 2:46.
A_24,835.
|Super Bowl LIV
|Feb. 2, 2020
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
|San Francisco
|3
|7
|10
|0—20
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|0
|21—31
|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 38, 7:57.
KC_Mahomes 1 run (Butker kick), :31.
|Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 31, 9:32.
SF_Juszczyk 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:05.
|Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 42, 9:29.
SF_Mostert 1 run (Gould kick), 2:35.
|Fourth Quarter
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:13.
KC_D.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44.
KC_D.Williams 38 run (Butker kick), 1:12.
A_62,417.
___
|Super Bowl LIII
|Feb. 3, 2019
|At Atlanta
|New England
|0
|3
|0
|10—13
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|3
|0—
|3
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29.
|Third Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00.
NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12.
A_70,081.
___
|Super Bowl LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|At Minneapolis
|Philadelphia
|9
|13
|7
|12—41
|New England
|3
|9
|14
|7—33
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 25, 7:55.
NE_FG Gostkowski 26, 4:17.
Phi_Jeffery 34 pass from Foles (kick failed), 2:34.
|Second Quarter
Phi_Blount 21 run (pass failed), 8:48.
NE_FG Gostkowski 45, 7:24.
NE_White 26 run (kick failed), 2:04.
Phi_Foles 1 pass from Burton (Elliott kick), :34.
|Third Quarter
NE_Gronkowski 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:15.
Phi_Clement 22 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 7:18.
NE_Hogan 26 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:23.
|Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 42, 14:09.
NE_Gronkowski 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 9:22.
Phi_Ertz 11 pass from Foles (pass failed), 2:21.
Phi_FG Elliott 46, 1:05.
A_67,612.
___
|Super Bowl LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|At Houston
|New England
|0
|3
|6
|19
|6—34
|Atlanta
|0
|21
|7
|0
|0—28
|Second Quarter
Atl_Freeman 5 run (Bryant kick), 12:15.
Atl_Hooper 19 pass from M.Ryan (Bryant kick), 8:48.
Atl_Alford 82 interception return (Bryant kick), 2:21.
NE_FG Gostkowski 41, :02.
|Third Quarter
Atl_T.Coleman 6 pass from M.Ryan (Bryant kick), 8:31.
NE_White 5 pass from Brady (kick failed), 2:06.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 33, 9:44.
NE_Amendola 6 pass from Brady (White run), 5:56.
NE_White 1 run (Amendola pass from Brady), :57.
|Overtime
NE_White 2 run, 11:02.
A_70,807.
___
|Super Bowl 50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Carolina
|0
|7
|0
|3—10
|Denver
|10
|3
|3
|8—24
|First Quarter
Den_FG McManus 34, 10:43.
Den_Jackson fumble recovery in end zone (McManus kick), 6:27.
|Second Quarter
Car_Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 11:25.
Den_FG McManus 33, 6:58.
|Third Quarter
Den_FG McManus 30, 8:18.
|Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Gano 39, 10:21.
Den_Anderson 2 run (Fowler pass from Manning), 3:08.
A_71,088.
___
|Super Bowl XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|New England
|0
|14
|0
|14—28
|Seattle
|0
|14
|10
|0—24
|Second Quarter
NE_LaFell 11 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 9:47.
Sea_Lynch 3 run (Hauschka kick), 2:16.
NE_Gronkowski 22 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :31.
Sea_Matthews 11 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), :02.
|Third Quarter
Sea_FG Hauschka 27, 11:09.
Sea_Baldwin 3 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 4:54.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Amendola 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:55.
NE_Edelman 3 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:02.
A_70,288.
___
|Super Bowl XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|At East Rutherford, N.J.
|Seattle
|8
|14
|14
|7—43
|Denver
|0
|0
|8
|0—
|8
|First Quarter
Sea_Avril safety, 14:48.
Sea_FG Hauschka 31, 10:21.
Sea_FG Hauschka 33, 2:16.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Lynch 1 run (Hauschka kick), 12:00.
Sea_Smith 69 interception return (Hauschka kick), 3:21.
|Third Quarter
Sea_Harvin 87 kickoff return (Hauschka kick), 14:48.
Sea_Kearse 23 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 2:58.
Den_D.Thomas 14 pass from Manning (Welker pass from Manning), :00.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Baldwin 10 pass from Wilson (Hauschka kick), 11:45.
A_82,529.
___
|Super Bowl XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore
|7
|14
|7
|6—34
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|17
|8—31
|First Quarter
Bal_Boldin 13 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 10:36.
SF_FG Akers 36, 3:58.
|Second Quarter
Bal_Pitta 1 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 7:10.
Bal_J.Jones 56 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 1:45.
SF_FG Akers 27, :00.
|Third Quarter
Bal_J.Jones 108 kickoff return (Tucker kick), 14:49.
SF_Crabtree 31 pass from Kaepernick (Akers kick), 7:20.
SF_Gore 6 run (Akers kick), 4:59.
SF_FG Akers 34, 3:10.
|Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 19, 12:54.
SF_Kaepernick 15 run (pass failed), 9:57.
Bal_FG Tucker 38, 4:19.
SF_Safety, Koch runs out of end zone (Culliver), :04.
A_71,024.
___
|Super Bowl XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|N.Y. Giants
|9
|0
|6
|6—21
|New England
|0
|10
|7
|0—17
|First Quarter
NYG_Team safety, 8:52.
NYG_Cruz 2 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), 3:24.
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 13:48.
NE_Woodhead 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :08.
|Third Quarter
NE_Hernandez 12 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:20.
NYG_FG Tynes 38, 6:43.
NYG_FG Tynes 33, :35.
|Fourth Quarter
NYG_Bradshaw 6 run (run failed), :57.
A_68,658.
___
|Super Bowl XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Pittsburgh
|0
|10
|7
|8—25
|Green Bay
|14
|7
|0
|10—31
|First Quarter
GB_Nelson 29 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:44.
GB_Collins 37 interception return (Crosby kick), 3:20.
|Second Quarter
Pit_FG Suisham 33, 11:08.
GB_Jennings 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:24.
Pit_Ward 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Suisham kick), :39.
|Third Quarter
Pit_Mendenhall 8 run (Suisham kick), 10:19.
|Fourth Quarter
GB_Jennings 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:57.
Pit_Wallace 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Randle El run), 7:34.
GB_FG Crosby 23, 2:07.
A_103,219.
___
|Super Bowl XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans
|0
|6
|10
|15—31
|Indianapolis
|10
|0
|7
|0—17
|First Quarter
Ind_FG Stover 38, 7:29.
Ind_Garcon 19 pass from Manning (Stover kick), :36.
|Second Quarter
NO_FG Hartley 46, 9:34.
NO_FG Hartley 44, :00.
|Third Quarter
NO_P.Thomas 16 pass from Brees (Hartley kick), 11:41.
Ind_Addai 4 run (Stover kick), 6:15.
NO_FG Hartley 47, 2:01.
|Fourth Quarter
NO_Shockey 2 pass from Brees (Moore pass from Brees), 5:42.
NO_Porter 74 interception return (Hartley kick), 3:12.
A_74,059.
___
|Super Bowl XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh
|3
|14
|3
|7—27
|Arizona
|0
|7
|0
|16—23
|First Quarter
Pit_FG Reed 18, 9:45.
|Second Quarter
Pit_Russell 1 run (Reed kick), 14:01.
Ari_Patrick 1 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 8:34.
Pit_Harrison 100 interception return (Reed kick), :00.
|Third Quarter
Pit_FG Reed 21, 2:11.
|Fourth Quarter
Ari_Fitzgerald 1 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 7:33.
Ari_Safety, Hartwig holding penalty in end zone, 2:58.
Ari_Fitzgerald 64 pass from Warner (Rackers kick), 2:37.
Pit_Holmes 6 pass from Roethlisberger (Reed kick), :35.
A_70,774.
___
|Super Bowl XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|0
|14—17
|New England
|0
|7
|0
|7—14
|First Quarter
NYG_FG Tynes 32, 5:01.
|Second Quarter
NE_Maroney 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 14:57.
|Fourth Quarter
NYG_Tyree 5 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), 11:05.
NE_Moss 6 pass from T.Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:42.
NYG_Burress 13 pass from Manning (Tynes kick), :35.
A_71,101.
___
|Super Bowl XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis
|6
|10
|6
|7—29
|Chicago
|14
|0
|3
|0—17
|First Quarter
Chi_Hester 92 kickoff return (Gould kick), 14:46.
Ind_Wayne 53 pass from P.Manning (run failed), 6:50.
Chi_Muhammad 4 pass from Grossman (Gould kick), 4:34.
|Second Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 29, 11:17.
Ind_Rhodes 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 6:09.
|Third Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 24, 7:26.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 20, 3:16.
Chi_FG Gould 44, 1:14.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Hayden 56 interception return (Vinatieri kick), 11:44.
A_74,512.
___
|Super Bowl XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Seattle
|3
|0
|7
|0—10
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|First Quarter
Sea_FG Brown 47, :22.
|Second Quarter
Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Reed kick), 1:55.
|Third Quarter
Pit_Parker 75 run (Reed kick), 14:38.
Sea_Stevens 16 pass from Hasselbeck (Brown kick), 6:45.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_Ward 43 pass from Randle El (Reed kick), 8:56.
A_68,206.
___
|Super Bowl XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|At ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
|New England
|0
|7
|7
|10—24
|Philadelphia
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|Second Quarter
Phi_Smith 6 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 9:55.
NE_Givens 4 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 1:10.
|Third Quarter
NE_Vrabel 2 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 11:04.
Phi_Westbrook 10 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 3:35.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Dillon 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 13:44.
NE_FG Vinatieri 22, 8:40.
Phi_G.Lewis 30 pass from McNabb (Akers kick), 1:48.
A_78,125.
___
|Super Bowl XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|At Reliant Stadium, Houston
|Carolina
|0
|10
|0
|19—29
|New England
|0
|14
|0
|18—32
|Second Quarter
NE_Branch 5 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), 3:05.
Car_S.Smith 39 pass from Delhomme (Kasay kick), 1:07.
NE_Givens 5 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), :18.
Car_FG Kasay 50, :00.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_A.Smith 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 14:49.
Car_Foster 33 run (pass failed), 12:39.
Car_Muhammad 85 pass from Delhomme (pass failed), 6:53.
NE_Brady 1 pass to Vrabel (Faulk run), 2:51.
Car_Proehl 12 pass from Delhomme (Kasay kick), 1:08.
NE_FG Vinatieri 41, :04.
A_71,525.
___
|Super Bowl XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|At Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
|Oakland
|3
|0
|6
|12—21
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|14
|14—48
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Janikowski 40, 10:40.
TB_FG Gramatica 31, 7:51.
|Second Quarter
TB_FG Gramatica 43, 11:16.
TB_Alstott 2 run (Gramatica kick), 6:24.
TB_McCardell 5 pass from B.Johnson (Gramatica kick), :30.
|Third Quarter
TB_McCardell 8 pass from B.Johnson (Gramatica kick), 5:30.
TB_D.Smith 44 interception return (Gramatica kick), 4:47.
Oak_Porter 39 pass from Gannon (pass failed), 2:14.
|Fourth Quarter
Oak_E.Johnson 13 blocked punt return (pass failed), 14:16.
Oak_J.Rice 48 pass from Gannon (pass failed), 6:06.
TB_Brooks 44 interception return (Gramatica kick), 1:18.
TB_D.Smith 50 interception return (Gramatica kick), :02.
___Super Bowl XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|At The Superdome, New Orleans
|St. Louis
|3
|0
|0
|14—17
|New England
|0
|14
|3
|3—20
|First Quarter
StL_FG Wilkins 50, 3:10.
|Second Quarter
NE_Law 47 interception return (Vinatieri kick), 8:49.
NE_Patten 8 pass from Brady (Vinatieri kick), :31.
|Third Quarter
NE_FG Vinatieri 37, 1:18.
|Fourth Quarter
StL_Warner 2 run (Wilkins kick), 9:31.
StL_Proehl 26 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 1:30.
NE_FG Vinatieri 48, 0:00.
___
|Super Bowl XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|14
|10—34
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Bal_Stokley 38 pass from Dilfer (Stover kick), 6:50.
|Second Quarter
Bal_FG Stover 47, 1:41.
|Third Quarter
Bal_Starks 49 interception return (Stover kick), 3:49.
NY_Dixon 97 kickoff return (Dalusio kick), 3:31.
Bal_Je.Lewis 84 kickoff return (Stover kick), 3:13.
|Fourth Quarter
Bal_Ja.Lewis 3 run (Stover kick), 8:45.
Bal_FG Stover 34, 5:27.
___
|Super Bowl XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|At Georgia Dome, Atlanta
|St. Louis
|3
|6
|7
|7—23
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|6
|10—16
|First Quarter
StL_FG Wilkins 27, 3:00.
|Second Quarter
StL_FG Wilkins 29, 4:16.
StL_FG Wilkins 28, :15.
|Third Quarter
StL_Holt 9 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 7:20.
Ten_George 1 run (pass failed), :14.
|Fourth Quarter
Ten_George 2 run (Del Greco kick), 7:21.
Ten_FG Del Greco 43, 2:12.
StL_Bruce 73 pass from Warner (Wilkins kick), 1:54.
A_72,625.
___
|Super Bowl XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|At Pro Player Stadium, Miami
|Denver
|7
|10
|0
|17—34
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|13—19
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Andersen 32, 9:35.
Den_Griffith 1 run (Elam kick), 3:55.
|Second Quarter
Den_FG Elam 26, 9:17.
Den_R.Smith 80 pass from Elway (Elam kick), 4:54.
Atl_FG Andersen 28, 2:25.
|Fourth Quarter
Den_Griffith 1 run (Elam kick), 14:56.
Den_Elway 3 run (Elam kick), 11:20.
Atl_Dwight 94 kickoff return (Andersen kick), 11:01.
Den_FG Elam 37, 7:08.
Atl_Mathis 3 pass from Chandler (pass failed), 2:04.
A_74,803.
___
|Super Bowl XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|At Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|3
|7—24
|Denver
|7
|10
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
GB_Freeman 22 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), 10:58.
Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), 5:39.
|Second Quarter
Den_Elway 1 run (Elam kick), 14:55.
Den_FG Elam 51, 12:21.
GB_Chmura 6 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), :12.
|Third Quarter
GB_FG Longwell 27, 11:59.
Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), :34.
|Fourth Quarter
GB_Freeman 13 pass from Favre (Longwell kick), 13:32.
Den_Davis 1 run (Elam kick), 1:45.
A_68,912.
___
|Super Bowl XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|At The Superdome, New Orleans
|New England
|14
|0
|7
|0—21
|Green Bay
|10
|17
|8
|0—35
|First Quarter
GB_Rison 54 pass from Favre (Jacke kick), 11:28.
GB_FG Jacke 37, 8:42.
NE_Byars 1 pass from Bledsoe (Vinatieri kick), 6:35.
NE_Coates 4 pass from Bledsoe (Vinatieri kick), 2:33.
|Second Quarter
GB_Freeman 81 pass from Favre (Jacke kick), 14:04.
GB_FG Jacke 31, 8:15 p.m.
GB_Favre 2 run (Jacke kick), 1:11.
|Third Quarter
NE_Martin 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:27.
GB_Howard 99 kickoff return (Chmura pass from Favre), 3:10.
A_72,301.
___
|Super Bowl XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|At Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
|Dallas
|10
|3
|7
|7—27
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|0
|10—17
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Boniol 42, 12:05.
Dal_Novacek 3 pass from Aikman (Boniol kick), 5:23.
|Second Quarter
Dal_FG Boniol 35, 6:03.
Pit_Thigpen 6 pass from O’Donnell (Johnson kick), 0:13.
|Third Quarter
Dal_E.Smith 1 run (Boniol kick), 6:42.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Johnson 46, 11:20.
Pit_Morris 1 run (Johnson kick), 6:36.
Dal_Smith 4 run (Boniol kick), 3:43.
A_76,347.
___
|Super Bowl XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|At Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
|San Diego
|7
|3
|8
|8—26
|San Francisco
|14
|14
|14
|7—49
|First Quarter
SF_Rice 44 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:36.
SF_Watters 51 pass from Young (Brien kick), 10:05.
SD_Means 1 run (Carney kick), 2:44.
|Second Quarter
SF_Floyd 5 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:02.
SF_Watters 8 pass from Young (Brien kick), 4:44.
SD_FG Carney 31, 1:44.
|Third Quarter
SF_Watters 9 run (Brien kick), 9:35.
SF_Rice 15 pass from Young (Brien kick), 3:18.
SD_Coleman 98 kickoff return (Seay pass from Humphries), 3:01.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_Rice 7 pass from Young (Brien kick), 13:49.
SD_Martin 30 pass from Humphries (Pupunu pass from Humphries), 2:25.
A_74,107.
___
|Super Bowl XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|At the Georgia Dome, Atlanta
|Dallas
|6
|0
|14
|10—30
|Buffalo
|3
|10
|0
|0—13
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Murray 41, 12:41.
Buf_FG Christie 54, 10:19.
Dal_FG Murray 24, 3:55.
|Second Quarter
Buf_T.Thomas 4 run (Christie kick), 12:26.
Buf_FG Christie 28, 0:00.
|Third Quarter
Dal_J.Washington 46 fumble return (Murray kick), 14:05.
Dal_E.Smith 15 run (Murray kick), 8:42.
|Fourth Quarter
Dal_E.Smith 1 run (Murray kick), 9:50.
Dal_FG Murray 20, 2:50.
A_72,817.
___
