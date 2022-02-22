Trending:
Swain scores 21 to lift Yale past Dartmouth 66-61

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 8:26 pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale narrowly defeated Dartmouth 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Kelly had 12 points for Yale (16-10, 10-2 Ivy League). Matthue Cotton added seven rebounds.

Aaryn Rai had 19 points for the Big Green (7-16, 4-8). Brendan Barry added 13 points and Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 72-69 on Feb. 4.

