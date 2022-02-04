On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Swain scores 25 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 72-69

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale narrowly beat Dartmouth 72-69 on Friday.

Swain made all 14 of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds.

The Bulldogs led for the final 33 minutes but needed four free throws in four attempts to hold off the Big Green in the final minute.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (11-9, 5-1 Ivy League).

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Brendan Barry had 25 points for the Big Green (5-13, 2-5). Dame Adelekun added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe