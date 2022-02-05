Trending:
Sweden 6, Canada 2

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:36 am
Sweden 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 0 6
Canada 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2

Sweden

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 125, Team Percentage: 89.

O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: 72, Percentage: 86.

A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Canada

Team Shots: 33, Team Points: 101, Team Percentage: 77.

J. Morris Shots: 21, Points: 73, Percentage: 87.

R. Homan Shots: 12, Points: 28, Percentage: 58.

