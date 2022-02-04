Sweden 6, Switzerland 1
|Sweden
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Sweden
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.
A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.
J. Perret Shots: 13, Points: NA, Percentage: 52.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments