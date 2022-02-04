Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sweden 6, Switzerland 1

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

Sweden 6, Switzerland 1

Sweden 2 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 6
Switzerland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Sweden

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

J. Perret Shots: 13, Points: NA, Percentage: 52.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe