Sweden 6, Switzerland 1

Sweden 2 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 — 6 Switzerland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1

Sweden

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

J. Perret Shots: 13, Points: NA, Percentage: 52.

