Sweden 7, Australia 6

Sweden 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 0 — 7 Australia 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 2 — 6

Sweden

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 69.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.