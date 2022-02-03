Sweden 7, Australia 6
|Sweden
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|7
|Australia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|—
|6
Sweden
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.
A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Australia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 69.
