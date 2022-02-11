Trending:
Sweden 7, Canada 6

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 11:03 pm
Sweden 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 1 0 1 7
Canada 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 6

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

J. Jones Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

