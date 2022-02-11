Sweden 7, Canada 6
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|7
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
Sweden
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.
J. Jones Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.
J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
