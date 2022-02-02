Sweden 7, Czech Republic 4

Sweden 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 — 7 Czech Republic 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

