Sweden 7, Czech Republic 4
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|—
|7
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.
A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
