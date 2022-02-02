Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sweden 7, Czech Republic 4

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

Sweden 7, Czech Republic 4

Sweden 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 7
Czech Republic 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa