Sports News

Sweden 7, United States 4

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 3:53 am
Sweden 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 7
United States 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

N. Edin Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 79.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

J. Shuster Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Sports News

