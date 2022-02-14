Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sweden 8, Denmark 3

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

Sweden 8, Denmark 3

Sweden 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 2 1 8
Denmark 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 3

Sweden

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 87.

N. Edin Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.

O. Eriksson Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

C. Sundgren Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

R. Wranaa Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Denmark

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 230, Team Percentage: 80.

H. Holtermann Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

M. Krause Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

M. Noergaard Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

T. Thune Jacobsen Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday