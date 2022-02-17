Sweden 8, South Korea 4
|Sweden
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|8
|South Korea
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.
South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 79.
Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.
Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
