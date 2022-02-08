Bronze Medal Game

Sweden 9, Britain 3

Sweden 0 4 3 1 1 0 0 0 — 9 Britain 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3

Sweden

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 107, Team Percentage: 89.

O. Eriksson Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

A. de Val Shots: 12, Points: 48, Percentage: 100.

Britain

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 88, Team Percentage: 73.

B. Mouat Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

J. Dodds Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.

