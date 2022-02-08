Bronze Medal Game
Sweden 9, Britain 3
|Sweden
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|9
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|3
Sweden
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 107, Team Percentage: 89.
O. Eriksson Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
A. de Val Shots: 12, Points: 48, Percentage: 100.
Britain
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 88, Team Percentage: 73.
B. Mouat Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
J. Dodds Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.
