Sweden beats Britain 9-3, wins Olympic mixed curling bronze

BEIJING (AP) — Sweden won the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling on Tuesday, bouncing back from a semifinal blowout to dominate Britain 9-3 in six ends in the third-place game.

One day after losing 9-1 to Italy, Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson picked up four points in the second end, stole three in the third and took single points in the fourth and fifth despite lacking the last-rock advantage called the hammer.

Jennifer Dodds of Britain made an easy draw to collect two points in the sixth end, then partner Bruce Mouat immediately bumped fists with the Swedes to concede the match with two ends to play.

De Val and Eriksson hugged and the handful of Swedes in the mostly empty Ice Cube broke into a cheer. It is the fifth straight time Sweden has reached the Olympic curling podium, including a gold in women’s and a silver in men’s four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Italy, which went unbeaten in the round robin, and reigning bronze medalist Norway were to play for the gold later Tuesday night.

