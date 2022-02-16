Switzerland 10, Sweden 8
|Switzerland
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|10
|Sweden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|8
Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.
B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
P. Lachat Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.
S. Michel Shots: 10, Points: 34, Percentage: 85.
Sweden
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.
N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments