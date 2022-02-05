On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Switzerland 11, Czech Republic 3

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 8:35 am
< a min read
      

Switzerland 11, Czech Republic 3

Switzerland 3 1 3 2 1 0 1 0 11
Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 90.

J. Perret Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Z. Paulova Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

