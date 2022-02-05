Switzerland 11, Czech Republic 3
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|11
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
Switzerland
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Rios Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 90.
J. Perret Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 93.
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Z. Paulova Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
