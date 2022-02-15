Switzerland 4, Czech Republic 2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Czech Republic, Lukas Klok (Ronald Knot, Roman Cervenka), 10:08. 2, Switzerland, Andres Ambuhl (Calvin Thurkauf, Enzo Corvi), 14:59 (pp). 3, Switzerland, Killian Mottet (Denis Hollenstein, Raphael Diaz), 15:12. Penalties_Jan Kovar, Czech Republic (boarding).
Second Period_4, Switzerland, Denis Malgin (Santeri Alatalo, Sven Andrighetto), 29:53 (pp). Penalties_Michael Fora, Switzerland (cross-checking); Jakub Jerabek, Czech Republic (tripping); Jakub Jerabek, Czech Republic (tripping).
Third Period_5, Switzerland, Raphael Diaz (Sven Andrighetto, Fabrice Herzog), 54:57. 6, Czech Republic, Roman Cervenka (David Krejci, Jan Kovar), 55:59 (pp). Penalties_Mirco Muller, Switzerland (interference).
Shots on Goal_Czech Republic 5-16-12_33. Switzerland 9-5-4_18.
Goalies_Czech Republic, Simon Hrubec, Patrik Bartosak. Switzerland, Reto Berra, Leonardo Genoni.
Referee_Roman Gofman, Russia. Mikko Kaukokari, Finland. Ludvig Lundgren, Sweden. Andreas Malmqvist, Sweden.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments