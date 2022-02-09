Trending:
Switzerland 6, Britain 5 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

Switzerland 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 6
Britain 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 282, Team Percentage: 80.

M. Barbezat Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

A. Paetz Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Britain

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 78.

J. Dodds Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

H. Duff Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

E. Muirhead Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

V. Wright Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

