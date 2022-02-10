Trending:
Switzerland 6, ROC 3

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

Switzerland 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 6
ROC 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3

Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

B. Schwarz Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

ROC

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

S. Glukhov Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

