Switzerland 8, Britain 7

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 8:46 am
< a min read
      

Switzerland 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 1 8
Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 7

Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

