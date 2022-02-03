Switzerland 8, Britain 7
|Switzerland
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|8
|Britain
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|7
Switzerland
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
Britain
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.
J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
