Switzerland 8, Britain 7

Switzerland 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 1 — 8 Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 — 7

Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

J. Perret Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

