Switzerland 8, Denmark 5

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 9:55 am
Switzerland 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 8
Denmark 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 5

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 64.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: NA, Percentage: 74.

