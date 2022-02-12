Switzerland 8, Denmark 6
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|6
Switzerland
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 294, Team Percentage: 93.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
B. Schwarz Shots: 19, Points: 72, Percentage: 95.
Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.
H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
