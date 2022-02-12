Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Switzerland 8, Denmark 6

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 3:54 am
< a min read
      

Switzerland 8, Denmark 6

Switzerland 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 8
Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 6

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 294, Team Percentage: 93.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

B. Schwarz Shots: 19, Points: 72, Percentage: 95.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!