Switzerland 8, Japan 4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|8
|Japan
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|4
Switzerland
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
A. Paetz Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.
C. Howald Shots: 8, Points: 29, Percentage: 91.
Japan
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
