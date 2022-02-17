Trending:
Switzerland 8, Japan 4

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 3:43 am
Switzerland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 8
Japan 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 4

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

A. Paetz Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.

C. Howald Shots: 8, Points: 29, Percentage: 91.

Japan

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

